Southern Health raising importance of infant mental health with Havant workshop

WORKSHOPS will highlight the importance of infant mental health.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust will have health visitors across the area holding events as part of Annual Infant Mental Health Awareness Week.

This year the campaign will centre on the theme Begin Before Birth, highlighting the importance of giving every baby the best possible start in life.

Staff will be in Tesco in Solent Road, Havant,tomorrow between 9am and 12.30pm as part of the week.

Anwen Evans, specialist health visitor for infant and perinatal mental health, said: ‘We now know emotional preparation for parenthood is just as important as the physical side.

‘We want to help women to manage potential stress and anxiety and to start to build a relationship with their baby in the womb.’