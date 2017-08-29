Southsea care home placed into special measures after damning report

Have your say

A FAILING care home for disabled people has months to turn around its service if it is to avoid being shut down.

Summerlands, in Villiers Road, Southsea, has been placed into special measures after the home was deemed ‘inadequate’ in a damning report by care inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) branded the residential home as ‘inadequate’ in four of the five key areas, with the other ‘requiring improvement’ during an inspection on June 26 and 29.

It comes after the health body visited the site in January and discovered regulation ‘breaches’ in safeguarding and management of risk, which prompted CQC officials to demand improvements.

But the latest report revealed none of the previous concerns had improved – and that more regulations had since been breached.

Key findings in the inspection report found that:

n People were not protected from the risk of abuse.

n Staff numbers were insufficient to provide people with the care they needed.

n Medicines were not stored or managed safely.

n Care records contained inaccurate, inconsistent and out of date information which did not reflect or inform the care people were receiving.

The report said: ‘We found continuing concerns with the management of medicines and health care needs, risk and care planning, quality of records, people were not treated with dignity and respect, their personal finances were not managed for their best interests and their legal rights were not protected.

‘The home’s environment and facilities were not well maintained and robust recruitment procedures had not been undertaken.’

The report added: ‘Areas of the home were dirty and unhygienic, including a toilet located off the lounge which had dried faeces on surfaces and walls of the toilet.’

Inspectors also found emergency procedures were ‘inadequate’ and highlighted concerns about staff training.

Staff did not follow legislation designed to protect people’s legal rights, inspectors reported.

‘Although adults, people were not always treated as such or with dignity and respect,’ the report said.

The home is now under review. During this time it will face unannounced inspections. If immediate action is not taken to improve, the site could be closed.

The News approached Summerlands for comment.