Southsea care home rated Good by CQC

A CARE home has been rated as good following an unannounced inspection.

Braemar Care Home, in Southsea, was visited by the Care Quality Commission and on the five criteria looked at was rated ‘good’.

The watchdog looked at whether the home was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In the report, the inspector said: ‘People living at the home told us they felt safe living at the home.

‘The staff we spoke to had a good understanding of safeguarding, whistleblowing and how to report any concerns.

‘We found that medication was given to people safely, with staff receiving appropriate training.

‘Management also undertook audits to ensure there were no shortfalls in practice.’

The CQC also found people felt staff treated them with dignity and respect and promoted their independence where possible.

They also felt the home was responsive to their needs.

To see the full report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-131452000.