Southsea GP practice rated Good by CQC

A GP practice has been rated ‘Good’ by a health watchdog.

Southsea Medical Centre in Portsmouth was given the formal rating after an announced visit by a Care Quality Commission inspector.

The report, published earlier this week, found:

n There was a comprehensive and organised training schedule for all staff and an updated policy on mandatory training requirements.

n Practice management had a clear oversight of all staff training requirements.

n The practice was working on increasing the number of carers on its register, including working alongside care voluntary groups and the patient participation group.

Southsea Medical Centre in Carlisle Road had also extended its opening hours on a Saturday morning from 8am to 12pm for pre-bookable GP appointments.

To read the full report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-564482318.