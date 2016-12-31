Southsea service rated Good by CQC

AN AGENCY which provides care for the elderly, including people with dementia, has been rated good by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an inspection of the Portsmouth Sitting Service and Community Care Service, in Southsea.

The inspector found the agency was good in the five aspects looked at, including if it was safe, effective, well-led, responsive and caring.

The report said: ‘The people we spoke to and their relatives told us they were happy with the care provided by the service.’