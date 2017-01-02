Southsea toddler gets specialised buggy thanks to charity

A TODDLER has been given a new lease of life thanks to the generous donations of a charity.

Ezra Putineanu has been given a specialised buggy to help him get around safely and comfortably.

We will have peace of mind knowing he is more comfortable. Andrea Putineanu

The 23-month-old has a rare neurodevelopmental disorder called Pura Syndrome.

This causes seizures, low muscle tone, developmental delay and excessive sleepiness.

His parents, from Milton in Portsmouth, had been using a regular buggy to go to hospital appointments and get out and about but it did not give Ezra the support he needed.

It was recommended by health professionals that he use a specialised buggy costing £1,594 but there was no financial support available.

Now thanks to charity Newlife, Ezra, who turns two next month, has received the buggy.

His mum Andrea said: ‘This will make a big difference to us.

‘Ezra will be properly supported to help reduce further health issues.

‘We will have peace of mind knowing he is more comfortable.’

Newlife provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness.

It received £4,134 from TLI Group for families in Hampshire like Ezra’s to get the support they need.

TLI Group managing director John Tuite said he was happy to be supporting the charity.

‘We are delighted to be partnering with Newlife for 2017,’ he said.

‘We are very much looking forward to making a difference to the lives of young people in Hampshire.’

Ezra is one of 428 children in Hampshire to be supported by Newlife through a wide range of specialist equipment totalling more than £641,000.

For more information visit newlifecharity.co.uk/hampshire.