Southsea woman to walk 23 miles for dementia charity

Have your say

A WOMAN is walking 23 miles to her grandmother’s childhood home to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nadia Kuftinof is hoping to complete the walk from her Southsea home to Sidlesham in nine hours.

It’s great to think I will be raising funds to help support people to live well with dementia Nadia Kuftinof

She is looking to raise £300 for the charity which supports people with dementia.

Nadia said: ‘I decided to take part in this challenge for Alzheimer’s Society because I’ve been fundraising and volunteering since 2013 and wanted to do something to challenge myself and inspire people to sponsor me.

‘I lived with my nan growing up and she had dementia.

‘It was really tough for her in the last eight years of her life. Supporting Alzheimer’s Society care and research has become very important to me.

‘It’s great to think I will be raising funds to help support people to live well with dementia and to fund research to one day find a cure for it.’

The 28-year-old is doing the walk to also raise awareness of this year’s Portsmouth Memory Walk.

More than 1,300 people have already registered to take part in the walk on September 24 on Castle Field, in Southsea.

Last year’s event was attended by 2,653 people and raised more than £228,000.

In Portsmouth, more than 2,200 people are living with dementia.

To make a donation to Nadia visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mw247147.

To sign up for the memory walk visit memorywalk.org.uk.