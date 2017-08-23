Space available to abseil down Spinnaker Tower for QA Hospital

A CHARITY which raises money for the wards and departments at Queen Alexandra Hospital is after people to sign up to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, based at the Cosham hospital, has paid for 12 places for the fundraiser and one has not been filled yet.

Anyone wanting to take on the 100m attraction needs to get sponsors to cover the £90 cost of doing the abseil.

The £90, or more if its raised, will need to be given to the charity two weeks after the fundraiser which is this Saturday at 9.30am.

Anyone interested in taking part or for more information email Jodie Young at jodie.young@porthosp.nhs.uk. Alternatively, call her on (023) 9228 6000 extension number 5927.