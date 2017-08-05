Spinnaker Tower to light pink for PVNH awareness day

Have your say

THE Spinnaker Tower will be lighting up in pink to show its support for a rare disorder affecting the brain.

The popular Portsmouth attraction will be pink on Monday to show its support to the World PVNH Disorder Awareness Day for the third year running.

PVNH (Periventricular Nodular Heterotopia) causes development delays as well as motor skill problems and other illnesses.

The Spinnaker Tower will be joined by the Sails of Light, in Vancouver, Canada which will be lit pink and yellow today.

For more information on the condition visit pvnhsupport.com.