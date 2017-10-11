Spinnaker Tower to light up pink and blue in memory of babies who have died

THE Spinnaker Tower will light up pink and blue in a tribute to all those who have lost a baby.

Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, is inviting all those from the Portsmouth area affected by the tragedy to come together this Sunday.

The event is part of the charity’s Wave of Light week – dedicated to raising awareness of the charity’s work.

Those looking to attend are asked to gather by the tower by 6.30pm where they will be given a small remembrance card with the baby’s name on it and a tealight candle.

The Wave of Light will begin at 7pm where the names of all the babies who have died will be read out while the tower is lit up.

A minute’s silence will take place which will then be followed by a reading of the poem, The Snowdrop to close the event.