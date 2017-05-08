Spinnaker Tower will light purple for stroke awareness

THE Spinnaker Tower will light up purple in support of awareness month Make May Purple.

The campaign launched by the Stroke Association will call on people to wear purple and raise awareness for the condition, its impact and how to help prevent it.

On Saturday, the Spinnaker Tower will welcome stroke survivors, carers and staff from the charity as it lights up.

Natalie Bettinson, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: ‘It will be fantastic to see the Spinnaker Tower turn purple to raise awareness of Make May Purple.

‘We hope it will help put the spotlight on strokes.

‘This year we’re calling the community to get involved too.

‘Whether you chose to hold a bake sale, take part in an event or get sponsored to dye your hair, there are so many easy ways to show your support.

‘It’s all about having fun, getting people talking about it, and raising vital funds so we can be there for more people.’

For more information visit stroke.org.uk/makemaypurple.