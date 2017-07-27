Staff get fitness guidance at Workout At Work event

Have your say

FAREHAM, Gosport and South East Hants Clinical Commissioning Groups are putting staff health first by taking part in a Workout At Work Day.

Employees took part in the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy’s event, led by physio Kate Butter and her team from Fareham Community Hospital.

The staff took part in exercise sessions and received guidance on staying fit and healthy.

Dr Paul Howden of CCG said: ‘No matter where we work, we need to look after our bodies and keep as active and healthy as possible.’