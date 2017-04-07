Search

Stall in Portsmouth gives out information for people with dementia

From left, Alzheimers Society service manager Lucie Debenham, volunteer Graham Wake, Cascades centre director Rhoda Joseph, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller, the Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin and Venita Symmons from the Alzheimers Society

INFORMATION for people living with dementia was available at a workshop.

Alzheimer’s Society held its first of a series of drop-in sessions in Portsmouth yesterday and gave out leaflets for anyone involved with or living with the illness.

A lot of people were interested in the stall at Cascades Shopping Centre, asking questions about what support the charity can offer.

Lucie Debenham, service manager for central Hampshire, said: ‘These events are about giving out information and showing people with dementia they are not alone.

‘We have a number of activity classes across the area and we want to make sure people know these are available.’

The next event is on May 18 at North End library, on Gladys Avenue. It is from 10am until 1pm.

