State-of-the-art training facility for nurses opens at Portsmouth university

A NEW state-of-the-art facility will be training nurses of the future and preparing them for a changing NHS.

The University of Portsmouth is due to unveil its Centre for Simulation in Health and Care today.

It is part of a £4m investment the university has made to bring nursing training back to the city.

The centre, which is one of the leading simulated health training centres in Europe, gives the adult nursing degree students the chance to work in a range of health environments, including critical and acute hospital wards, a GP practice and a patient’s home.

With the latest technology, the students can look at the anatomy of a human body using an on-screen 3D cadaver, practice care on breathing, blinking and bleeding mannequins and learn from each other by watching back video on the treatment they gave.

Chris Markham, head of the health sciences and social work school, said: ‘This facility is incredible. It puts the university, our nursing provisions and the city of Portsmouth on the map.

‘The centre gives our students a cutting-edge education and means when they go into the workplace they can give safe and comprehensive care.

‘They will be taught a range of skills in the same environment they’re likely to find when treating patients.’

The university spent time going around the country to see other nursing programmes after it won a procurement led by Health Education England to teach nursing last February.

It is hoped the Centre for Simulation in Health and Care at St Andrew’s Court in the city centre will help address the national priority to increase the number of people entering the nursing profession and the health challenges of an ageing and growing population.

The first cohort of 118 students began the three-year degree programme in late January.

Isobel Ryder, programme lead for adult nursing, said: ‘The world is changing and the hospitals have got a massive crisis when it comes to nursing.

‘We wanted to design a programme that met all the health needs of the current population and we felt it was an opportunity to create a curriculum that was future-proof. The simulations are a really key part of the programme.

‘The students can practise in a safe learning environment where they can make mistakes and get feedback.’

The centre has taken just a year to put together from when funding was given.

In 12 months the university secured the funding, developed the building, designed the curriculum and hired teachers. Students are now using the centre and the three-year course has started.

And as well as students, other health professionals will benefit from the latest technology. The on-screen 3D simulator can have CT scans uploaded to it, giving surgical teams from Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, the chance to look inside a patient and practice operations before the surgery takes place.