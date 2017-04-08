Stroke charity holding walk in Southsea

REGISTRATION is now open for people to take part in a family walk for charity.

The Stroke Association is hosting a Step Out For Stroke walk around Canoe Lake, in Southsea, and is calling for people to sign up.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability, and will have lots of family-friendly activities including face painting and games. There will also be free blood pressure checks.

Tammy Angus, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: ‘We’re inviting the whole community to come to this fun day out and help us make it an event to remember.

‘Our Step Out For Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing some truly inspirational people who will be taking their first steps since their stroke.’

The walk is at 11am on Saturday, May 13.

To find out more about Step Out for Stroke visit the website at stroke.org.uk/stepout.