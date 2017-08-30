Super slimmer Michelle could win national award after shedding nine stone

A WEIGHT-LOSS champion has been hand-picked to represent her slimming club in a national contest after a dramatic transformation.

Michelle Bavin was recently named Slimming World Bedhampton’s ‘Woman of the Year’ after shedding a whopping nine stone in just over 17 months.

Now, she will face up against fellow slimmers in the regional finals of the 2017 Slimming World Woman of the Year competition – putting her in the running for the national award.

If she goes all the way, she could snag a £3,000 cash prize or a holiday in Dubai.

Michelle, who has gone from a dress size 26 to a 10-12, said: ‘When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. Losing the weight has made such a big difference – it’s changed my life.

‘My health is better, I have more energy and I’m much happier now. I definitely feel more comfortable in my own skin.’

Ms Bavin, who is in her 40s, joined the Bedhampton Slimming World group in January, 2016, on the advice of her doctor.

She said: ‘I was advised to lose weight by my doctor who gave me a referral to Slimming World.

‘I never believed I could lose the weight but went along with the intentions of completing the 12 free weeks the doctor had given me, to prove losing weight just wasn’t for me.

‘But now I wouldn’t look back – losing the weight has given me my life back.’

Michelle lost more than a stone within five weeks of joining the group and now enjoys lots of fitness-based hobbies, including running and mountain climbing.

Dani Houghton, who runs the Bedhampton group, said: ‘I’m so proud of Michelle – what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women and men in Bedhampton to change their lives in the same way.’

To join or find out more about the Bedhampton Slimming World group, call 07857 537327.