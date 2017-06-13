Support for Denmead teenager who saw cancer return days after getting all-clear

FAMILY and friends have rallied around a teenager who was dealt a hammer blow when her cancer returned just days after she was told it had gone.

Bethany Tiller, 15, is waiting for a bone marrow transplant after she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December.

Bethany Tiller after the treatment

The Year 10 student, from Denmead, underwent three months of intense chemotherapy and in March was told the cancer had gone. But a week later, Bethany started feeling ill again and a scan revealed the cancer had returned.

She said: ‘It has been overwhelming but I am getting through it.

‘My family have been amazing and when I was in hospital my friends visited me and they organised days out when I was back at home.’

Bethany’s parents David and Claire and her siblings Jack, 19, and Charlotte, 10, have registered to see if they are a donor match. They hope to get the results in a fortnight.

Bethany, who goes to Cowplain Community School, added: ‘It is really lovely my family put themselves forward as possible donors.’

With the cancer returning so quickly after the chemotherapy, doctors have said a transplant is the best way for Bethany to beat the cancer. David said if the family members are not a match, they would look at the national register.

‘At the moment, the transplant is the only way forward,’ he said.

‘The chemotherapy is keeping the cancer at bay but it won’t get rid of it.

Bethany Tiller with Mick and Angela Upson who are doing a cycle ride to raise money for her

‘We are hoping there is some brightness in the future with the transplant.’

The family first realised Bethany was sick when she came out in a rash in November. When it failed to disappear, her GP referred her to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, and blood tests revealed the devastating diagnosis.

Bethany spent the next few months in and out of hospital for chemotherapy and was given good news in March. But when the rash returned a few days later, scans revealed the cancer was back.

David added: ‘It was devastating for us but for her to be given the all-clear and then have it come back, it is hard.’

The family are now calling for people to support a fundraising challenge being completed by kind-hearted couple Mick and Angie Upson.

They heard about Bethany’s story and decided to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for the family to spend this Christmas in New York.

They started the cycle Friday and so far, £1,095 has been donated.

Bethany said: ‘It was such a lovely gesture from Mick and Angie to raise money for me. I’m really thankful.

‘We didn’t really celebrate last Christmas because of the diagnosis and me being in hospital.

‘Ever since watching Home Alone 2 I have wanted to spend Christmas in New York, it would be amazing.’

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mick-angie-jogle.