Support pours in for ill Gosport mum after horrific Thailand accident

MESSAGES of support have been welcomed by friends of a family who are trying to raise life-saving funds to keep a woman alive.

As reported in The News yesterday, friends of Rose Weatherill, 79, are looking to raise funds to pay for her medical bills after she was seriously injured in a crash in Thailand last month.

Rose’s husband, Arthur, 81 and son David, 54, were killed in the crash and now more than £7,000 needs to be raised to pay for her escalating medical bills as she remains in Bangok Hospital in Phuket.

Steve Underwood, a family friend of the Weatherill’s is desperately trying to raise the funds to support Rose.

He said more messages of support had come in with more people donating to the fundraising appeal.

Steve said: ‘It is good to see we have had more support for Rose. We have been getting messages of support from friends who had not heard the news offering their condolences.’

A memorial for David and Arthur will take place at the Wickham Arms pub in Bognor Road, Chichester on June 17 from 7pm.

Currently, £1,450 has been raised for the appeal for Rose;s care. To donate to the appeal, head to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steve-underwood