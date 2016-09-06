There’s still time to nominate health heroes for Best of Health Awards

IT IS the night when we toast the people who make us proud in the health industry.

And with time running out, we want you to nominate who should be in the running for The News’ Best of Health Awards 2016.

You’ve got until this Friday to choose from the list of categories and tell us people or organisations who should make the shortlist.

All those who do will be invited to our awards night at the Guildhall in Portsmouth next month.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘The Best of Health Awards is a great way of honouring all those who devote so much time and effort to helping others.

‘The News holds many awards to champion the great and the good across the Portsmouth area, and this is another example of turning the spotlight on people in our patch.

‘The Best of Health Awards ceremony always proves to be a great night and we want to make this year the biggest and best yet.

‘That’s why we are encouraging as many people as possible to nominate ahead of next week’s deadline using the information below.’

All entries for the Best of Health Awards will be considered by a panel of judges, who will pick winners and runners-up.

A full nomination list will feature in The News before the awards night at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, October 14.

If you know a health hero, nominate them for an award by emailing healthawards@thenews.co.uk.

Categories include Allied Health Professional/Team of the Year; Care/Nursing Home of the Year; GP Practice of the Year; Hospital Team of the Year; Hospital Nurse of the Year; Community Nurse/Team of the Year; Unsung Hero; Mental Health Worker/Team of the Year; Pharmacy of the Year; Dental Practice of the Year and Hospital Doctor of the Year. The final Compassion and Care Award will be picked from winners on the night.

Please provide full details of yourself and your nominee, with details of why they are nominated.

The deadline is Friday.