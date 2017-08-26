Thousands set for memory walk in Southsea

Have your say

THOUSANDS of people are being called on to unite against dementia and take part in a memory walk.

Steve Browning-Bland, whose father George had Alzheimer’s disease, is urging people to register for the event in Castle Field, Southsea on September 24.

More than 2,200 people in Portsmouth are living with dementia and more than 2,500 people attended the event last year.

Lucie Debenham, Alzheimer’s Society services manager for Portsmouth, said: ‘We are calling on people to unite against dementia this autumn.’ Register at memorywalk.org.uk