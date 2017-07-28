Titchfield breast cancer centre gets £4,500

Have your say

A SUPERMARKET donated £4,500 to help support women with breast cancer.

Morrisons gave the funding to the Breast Cancer Haven, in Titchfield, and it will be used to provide healthy eating advice and nutritional therapy sessions.

The centre in The Square provides one-to-one support for thousands of people affected by breast cancer working closely with NHS partners to go beyond medical treatment.

Emma Bazeley, from the Breast Cancer Haven, said: ‘We’re very grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous donation, which will make a huge difference to our beneficiaries.

‘The donation will ensure that we are able to deliver our very popular nutritional advice for people affected by breast cancer, helping them to understand the benefits of healthy eating.’

The cheque was presented by Darren Fenwick from the Morrisons store in Gosport.

He said: ‘We were delighted to present this cheque to a charity which is supporting people affected by breast cancer in our community.’