Top Scouts bring smiles to patients’ bedsides

VOLUNTEERS are hoping to make a difference to young people stuck in hospital.

Hampshire Scouts in Hospitals, established in 2015, has started a new group at Queen Alexandra Hospital, working at the bedside of youngsters aged between three to 18.

The group works differently to normal Scout groups, with anyone able to volunteer to help out.

Head of Hampshire Scouts in Hospitals Sara Sullivan said: ‘We started last week and the feedback so far has been really good.

‘We have been making paper planes, doing map reading and building mini catapults – we’re just trying to take children’s minds off being in hospital.

‘Putting smiles on their faces is what we’re all about.

‘There is already a big group of us but we want to get as many people involved as possible.’

If people would like to volunteer with Hampshire Scouts in Hospitals they can contact QA Hospital’s volunteer team on (023) 9228 6401.