Toy store donates £8,000 to QA Hospital

A TOY shop has donated money to a neo-natal intensive care unit.

Smyths Toy Store has given £8,000 to the ward looking after premature and sick babies at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

The cash was raised through the purchases of carrier bags since the 5p charge came in.

The shop decided to donate the money to QA Hospital after hearing about the good work it does through charity Ickle Pickles.

The cheque is due to be presented to staff today.