Troubled health trust appoints new chief executive

TROUBLED Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has appointed a new chief executive.

Dr Nick Broughton will take on the role from November and said he is delighted to be joining the trust.

With a background in forensic psychiatry, he is currently the chief executive of Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and is one of several recent appointments made by Southern Health.

Dr Broughton said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be joining the trust at what is undoubtedly an extremely important time in its history.

‘Having already spoken to many future colleagues both within and outside the trust my impression is of an organisation with dedicated and exceptional staff who are focused on doing the right thing for their patients.

‘My priority will be to ensure the trust provides the best possible care to all those that use its many services and that our patients are at the centre of all we do.

‘To do this we will need to work together and build on some of the strong foundations that are already in place.

‘Going forward I am confident that by doing this and maintaining a relentless focus on the quality of care confidence and pride in the organisation will be restored.’

As previously reported in The News, Southern Health, which provides services in Gosport, Fareham and Havant, has been without a permanent chief executive since Katrina Percy stepped down from the position in August last year.

She said the role had ‘become untenable’ after the trust came under heavy criticism following a report which found it had failed to investigate the deaths of hundreds of people it cared for with learning difficulties or mental health needs.

Alongside Dr Broughton’s appointment the trust has also confirmed the appointment of three new non-executive directors David Kelham, David Monk and Jeni Bremner, and a substantive director of workforce Paul Draycott.

Southern Health chairman Lynne Hunt said: ‘We are delighted to have Nick joining the trust and feel enormously fortunate to have someone of his calibre taking the organisation forward at such a critical time.

‘Nick brings with him an incredibly positive and kind approach which is centred around the patient and in improving the quality of our services.’