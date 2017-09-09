Trust chairman gives thanks to QA Hospital staff

THE commitment of staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital has been commended by its chairman.

Mark Nellthorp, interim chairman of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust board, said the 2016/17 year had been difficult.

The hospital has survived or flourished because of the awe-inspiring commitment of people here. Mark Nellthorp

Speaking at their annual general meeting, held earlier this week, Mr Nellthorp said: ‘It is fair to recognise this has been a very difficult year for the hospital and the NHS as a whole. It has been hard financially and operationally.

‘Despite the challenges, the hospital has flourished thanks to the continuing commitment of people who work here. Staff in all areas of the hospital, volunteers included, work in many different ways and provide massive services to the city.

During the AGM, held at QA in Cosham, chief executive Mark Cubbon listed his four priorities for this financial year including stabilising the trust, improving flow in the hospital and strengthening governance.