Trust running QA Hospital appoints new chairman

THE trust running Queen Alexandra Hospital has appointed a new chairman.

Melloney Poole will have the new role at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust after previously serving as a non-executive director on the trust board since May.

She replaces Sir Ian Carruthers who held the position from June 2014.

Melloney currently works for the Ministry of Defence as head of the armed forces covenant fund and the aged veterans fund. On behalf of the Treasury, she also runs the Libor-funded grants made to the military and emergency services.

She has a background in corporate, charity and public administrative law as a solicitor spanning 25 years before joining the public sector in 2003.

Melloney said: ‘I am delighted. The trust has some very significant challenges but there is a lot of hard work going on and I have been struck by the passion and professionalism of the staff.

‘I look forward to working with the board, shadow governors, local partners and staff to ensure that we are well placed to provide the very best care for every patient.’

Melloney will start her role as chairman on November 1.