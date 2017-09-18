University students heading to Portsmouth not planning to get new GP

MORE than half of students heading to university in or around Portsmouth are unlikely to sign up to a new GP surgery.

Figures from Chemist Direct have revealed 57 per cent of students studying near the city are not planning on registering to a have a new doctor.

It makes the city the worst in the country for students considering if they need a surgery near their university.

The data also found that only 43 per cent said they definitely would register with a new GP practice.

Other cities where students said they would not change doctor were Edinburgh, Bristol, Leicester and Liverpool.

In contrast students who attend universities in or near Coventry, Oxford, Plymouth, Sheffield and Worcester are the most likely to get registered with a local doctor, with all locations having between 90 per cent and 100 per cent yes answers in the study.

The study also looked at specific universities with the students attending the University of Aberdeen having the lowest yes response to signing up to a GP.

A spokesman from Chemist Direct said: ‘We understand that when students are about to start university signing up to a new doctor is probably the last thing on their mind.

‘We were interested to compare students of the various cities within the UK to see if there would be much of difference in the amount of people planning to sign up.

‘As you can see from the results, there are some big differences – especially if you compare students near Portsmouth to the likes of Oxford and Sheffield.’

Nationally, one fifth of students said they would not be registering at a new GP practice.

Comparing genders, women were more likely to sign up than men.

The spokesman added: ‘We were surprised to find that more than 20 per cent of students weren’t planning on registering with a new doctor at all.

‘While it might not be at the top of the priority list, it is still vitally important that students have access to a GP, in case they should they need one during their studies.

‘As there is a lot of socialising, going out and drinking involved (especially in the first few weeks) there is an increased chance of people getting the dreaded “freshers flu” and potentially needing medical advice or attention.

‘Also, it makes sense to stock up on the bathroom cabinet essentials such as first-aid kits, vitamins, painkillers and personal hygiene products ahead of fresher’s week, just in case you really can’t drag yourself out of bed.’