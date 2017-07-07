Volunteers dressed as superheroes will abseil Spinnaker Tower

PEOPLE dressed as superheroes are due to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower tomorrow.

Eighty volunteers will be taking on the 100m abseil to raise money for The Rowans Hospice, in Purbrook, dressed as their favourite superhero.

One of those is former Hollyoaks star Marcus Patrick, who also appeared in the Kings Theatre pantomime last Christmas. He will be dressed as Spiderman and is facing his fear of heights.

Two nurses who work at Rowans Living Well Centre, located next door to the hospice, will be doing the abseil Sunday morning.

Gemma Carden, events and community fundraiser at the hospice, said: ‘A massive thank you and good luck to all our abseilers. Thanks to them, we can provide services free of charge to people affected by life-limiting illnesses.’