Volunteers sign up to become bone marrow donors at Portsmouth event

PEOPLE have been signing up to potentially save a life and become a bone marrow donor.

The News, working alongside charity Anthony Nolan, organised the event for people to sign the register.

Will Guest, from the charity, said: ‘We are happy with how the event went.

‘People were interested in what we do and finding out more about becoming a donor.’

Held today at 1000 Lakeside, in Cosham, the event also raised awareness for the importance of donors and to dispel myths on giving bone marrow.

It was inspired by Portsmouth toddler George O’Shaughnessy who has leukaemia.

He is currently receiving treatment at Southampton General Hospital and is awaiting a donor.