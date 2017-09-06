Warning for students heading to university to get vaccination against diseases

STUDENTS heading to university are reminded by Public Health England to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia.

The MenACWY vaccine protects against four strains of meningococcal disease known as Men A, C, W and Y, which can cause the two serious illnesses.

MenW is one of the most aggressive and life-threatening forms of the disease and can become fatal.

Teenagers in eligible groups, who missed the vaccination in previous years, can still have the vaccine up to their 25th birthday, whether attending university or not. Students starting university for the first time are particularly at risk if they remain unvaccinated.

Clare Simpson, screening and immunisations lead for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: ‘The MenACWY vaccination programme will save lives and prevent lifelong and devastating disability.

‘We have seen a rapid increase in MenW cases across England in recent years and vaccination is the most effective way of protecting against infection.

‘Young people are particularly at risk from the MenW strain.’

For information visit nhs.uk.