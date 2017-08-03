Search

WATCH: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington supports Mencap petition

Mencap ambassador and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has pledged his support for people with a learning disability.

Kit urges everyone to sign Mencap’s National Petition as part of its #StopSleepInCrisis campaign.

