WATCH: Hundreds of charity fundraisers start Portsmouth’s 24-hour Relay For Life

A 24-hour relay race to raise money for cancer has begun this lunchtime.

Teams have been lacing up their trainers for the annual event at the Mountbatten Centre in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Fundraisers starting this year's Relay For Life

People taking part include cancer survivors as well as family and friends affected by the illness.

The participants will take turns to run around the track at the leisure centre.

One of the organisers, Briony Biddle, said: ‘We’ve got over 500 people and 37 teams I believe. We’re hoping to beat last year’s total which was £101,000.

‘We always start at midday on the Saturday with a lap of honour with the survivors.’

The event will carry on until 12pm tomorrow, with other activities taking place during the relay.