Watch: Man learns to walk again after condition leaves him paralysed

A VIDEO showing Damon Beard’s recovery from being paralysed to walking again has been viewed more than 180,000 times.

His wife Carolyn was taking pictures and videos of Damon’s time in hospital to show him when he returned home.

Damon Beard, from Titchfield, in QA Hospital after contracting Guillain-Barr� Syndrome. The 37-year-old had to learn to walk again.

But the 39-year-old, from Titchfield, decided to make a five-minute video from when Damon was hospitalised, from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, to him walking out of Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Carolyn said: ‘I have never done this sort of thing before but I thought it would be a nice way to show his journey.

‘Friends and family also wanted to know how he was getting on so I thought it was a nice way to share him coming home and how far he’d come.

‘I never expected it to be shared and viewed as much as it has.’

The video has been watched 185,000 times and shared 2,400 times.

Carolyn added: ‘We want to get the message out to as many people as possible.’