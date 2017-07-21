Waterlooville care home rated Good by CQC

A FAMILY-owned care home has been rated good in all aspects of its services.
Bayith Rest Home, in Waterlooville, had an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission and was praised for its caring and well-led staff.
The report said: ‘People were supported effectively with their health needs and had access to a range of healthcare professionals. People were looked after by kind and caring staff who knew them well.’
