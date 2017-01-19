Weight loss coach who lost seven stone gives tips on how to keep the pounds off

TRIM Vanessa Davies has helped thousands of people lose weight after shedding seven stones to boost her health.

The 55-year-old lost the weight four years ago through Weight Watchers when she was diagnosed with diabetes.

I can play with my grandchildren in the play park, something which I could not do with my own kids. Vanessa Davies

Now she has been recognised as a top coach after earning a new lease of life herself and getting a kick out of helping others keep the weight down.

Her determination has seen her keep her target weight, something she says is hard to do, and become a diamond coach.

Vanessa, from Catherington near Waterlooville, said she has helped thousands of people lose weight.

She said: ‘Since losing the weight, I can do so much more than before.

‘I can play with my grandchildren in the play park, something which I could not do with my own kids.

‘They joke now that I play more with the grandkids than I did them. I was just known as the “fat mummy”.

‘Being able to share my own experiences with people really helps the coaching side of things and I was shocked when I became a diamond coach.

‘It is based on statistics but numbers aren’t what I care about. It is about helping people lose the weight but also remain healthy and having a holistic approach to weight-loss.’

Vanessa runs two Weight Watchers classes a week – one in Horndean and one in Cosham. As part of her service, she also sees people who are referred through their GP or Hampshire County Council’s new self-referral scheme.

Weight Watchers previously won the tenure from the council to provide free 12-week sessions for people who qualify.

Vanessa was herself referred to a group under a previous scheme by her GP after her weight saw her diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. It was not until her vision deteriorated rapidly that she knew she had to shed the pounds.

Now she is sharing tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

n Keep attending group meetings even when you reach your goal weight to carry on that support.

n Stick to eating plans.

n Make sure you do whatever exercise you can.

n Make small steps that are achievable rather than lots of big steps all at once.

n Allow time for yourself.

Vanessa added: ‘Do not try to cut out all sugars while also training for a run, do one and then the other.’

‘Don’t be disheartened if your weight varies by a few pounds. I am human and my weight has changed but not by a lot.

‘As long as you stay a few pounds within your goal, that is all that’s important.’

See facebook.com/horndean3vanessadavies