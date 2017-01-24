Woman raising cash for QA Hospital with 10km run

CARDIAC physiologist Katherine Collins is taking part in a race to raise money for a hospital ward.

Katherine, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, will be running in the Southampton 10km race.

She is raising money for the oncology department at QA.

Katherine said: ‘I am taking part in the race in honour of my dad. He was a wonderful guy and a terrific father. We lost him in May 2016 and I miss him terribly.

‘I like to think the idea of me running any distance would have made him chuckle but also proud.’

She added: ‘I am raising money for the oncology department because the entire team, both wards and outpatients, deserve gold medals and all the respect in the world.

‘They took care of my dad and family in the darkest hours. I will always be grateful and it makes me proud to call them colleagues.’

The race is on April 23. For more information on how to run for a QA ward and to register your place, call (023) 9228 6000 extension 5927.