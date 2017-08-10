Women from Portsmouth treatment centre get healthcare diplomas

FOUR team members from a treatment centre have qualified with level five diplomas to be assistant practitioners in healthcare.

Grace Oliver, Lara Farndell, Charlotte Bentley and Katherine-Amy O’Keeffe from St Marys Treatment Centre in Milton, Portsmouth, received their diplomas from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome.

Along with Charlotte Barber, from Southampton NHS Treatment Centre, and Jessica Wylde, from the Royal South Hampshire Minor Injuries Unit in Southampton, the group gathered for a ceremony at the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

All six work for Care UK which run the treatment centres.

As assistant practitioners, they will be able to deliver elements of healthcare and undertake clinical work to support the needs of their communities.

Penny Daniels, hospital director for the centres, said: ‘I am very proud of the group.

‘They have persevered with their studying while supporting colleagues at work, delivering first-class care to patients and supporting their own families and loved ones.

‘Now qualified as assistant practitioners, their skills will be further used in a variety of ways to improve our patients’ healthcare experience.’

Mum-of-two Charlotte said she wanted to set a good example for her children when she decided to do the diploma.

‘I wanted to prove to my children that if you want to achieve something, then you can just get on and do it, as long as you put the hard work in,’ she said.

‘The camaraderie was wonderful and it was nice to study with a group of people who were like-minded and wanted to do something worthwhile.

‘Our tutor at Fairways was amazing and it was good to study again after 10 or so years. There were various modules with assignments and an exam.

‘Being a bit older made for a different experience.’