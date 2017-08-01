Search

Helping hand through chat

CONFIDENTIAL outreach team CHAT are holding another advice session in Gosport this month.

On Monday, August 21 from 1-4pm, the group will meet residents at Seafield Community House in Old Road.

Call 07450 028410 for more information.