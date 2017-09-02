Here’s a look at today’s weather and travel

Have your say

TODAY is expected to be largely sunny, with the occasional isolated showers.

The temperature will reach highs of 22 degrees Celsius around 3pm, with some clouds settling over the city later in the evening.

Expect a dry night with some light winds to follow.

Trains between Chichester and Havant are currently running at a reduced speed, and will continue to do so until at least 11am – expect delays of around 10 minutes between the two stations.