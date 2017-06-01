Here’s a TASTE! of what’s on offer at Food Fortnight

THE key events for a two-week foodie extravaganza will be revealed at the launch of Emsworth British Food Fortnight.

Now in its fourth year, the town dubbed the ‘foodie capital of the south’, will once again celebrate the very best in local produce and what can be created with it.

TASTE! is the launch event at Tuppenny Barn, Southbourne, where organisers will be joined by Alexia Robinson, the founder of Love British Food and British Food Fortnight, and Olivier Blanc, a Love British Food ambassador.

Since its foundation in 2014, Emsworth British Food Fortnight has won national awards and become one of the most successful food events of its type in the UK celebrating local food, local people and Emsworth itself.

Alistair Gibson, one of the organisers of the event which runs from September 23, said: ‘The Emsworth British Food Fortnight is not just another food festival.

‘This is a real celebration embracing community and education, Emsworth and the local region through its people and its food.

‘The launch is an opportunity for people to get involved earlier this year and to meet many of the producers and sponsors involved.

‘In essence we’re laying the table, and adding new dishes all the time.

‘All you have to do is pull up a chair and enjoy the feast.’

There will be a range of local artisan producers and suppliers who have not taken part in the Emsworth Food Fortnight before.

Those taking part include Tuppenny Barn, Montezuma’s Chocolate, Hambledon Vineyard, Fresh from the Boat, Stansted Farm Shop, Jake’s Artisan Foods and Harry’s Sausages.

Alistair added: ‘Rosemary Moon, local chef and food writer, will be giving a cookery demonstration using ingredients from these producers, producing a dish using local ingredients produced by local people for local people’.

Some of the sponsors of this year’s Emsworth British Food Fortnight will also be at the launch, including Montezuma’s Chocolate which is again the headline sponsor.

Montezuma’s will be unveiling a competition called Chocolate Innovators, which is being launched as part of this year’s event.

A few tickets to TASTE! are still available at £5, which includes the opportunity to be entered into a draw for tickets to one of the main events at this year’s Emsworth British Food Fortnight.

TASTE! is at Tuppenny Barn, Main Road, Emsworth, tomorrow, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Go to tuppennybarn.co.uk and Emsworth.org.uk.