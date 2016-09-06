Here’s the new number to call if you have a power cut

A new national three-digit number hasd been launched to allow people in Portsmouth to quickly call their electricity network operator if they have a power cut.

The free-to-dial number, 105, is designed to help avoid people becoming confused or calling the wrong organisation such as the company they pay their energy bill to.

On the rare occasions there is a power cut we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to contact us. Colin Nicol

If people in Portsmouth call ther number they will go straight through to Scottish and Southern Electrcity Networks, the new name for the electricity network operator for central southern England.

Customers will be able to report or get information about power cuts, and report damage to electricity power lines and substations that could put people in danger.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks managing director Colin Nicol said: “We do everything we can to keep the lights on and on the rare occasions there is a power cut we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to contact us.

“With the introduction of 105, we believe this easy-to-remember number will make it even simpler for customers to get in touch and help us get on with the job of putting things right.

The launch comes as figures reveals that 72 per cent of people in Britain do not know who to contact if they have a power cut.

The research, commissioned by the operator’s trade body Energy Networks Association (ENA), also found that out of the 21 per cent of people who would contact their electricity network operator, only 11 per cent could actually name theirs.

ENA chief executive David Smith said: “Significant network investment means power cuts are not a regular or widespread occurrence for people, however, our research makes it clear that there’s still a need to provide a simple, memorable number they can call should they experience one.

“This is particularly important when there’s bad weather, as severe storms can cause damage to power networks and disrupt the electricity supply into people’s homes.”

For more information about the new 105 number go to powercut105.com.