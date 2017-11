CLEAR skies have been forecast for today, but the winter chill is here to stay for most of the morning.

Expect highs of 11 degrees Celsius later in the afternoon, but it will feel around 9 degrees for most of the day.

Thick cloud could also settle in as the evening rolls on.

Currently, all major roads are running as per normal, though the M27 eastbound near the M3 is a bit slower than usual.