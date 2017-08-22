Heritage Open Days are already ‘nearly fully booked’ this year

THIS year’s Heritage Open Days are promising to be the biggest yet, according to the organisers.

A total of 88 events are taking place over the four days, which will be running from September 7 to 10 across Gosport.

The organisers of Gosport Heritage Open Days say that a number of events have already sold out – with tickets only going on sale on Sunday.

All events are free and give people access to places that are not normally open to the public.

Committee member Richard Bourke said: ‘We are delighted that over 60 people came along on Saturday for us to manage their bookings and we are pleased that almost everyone was able to book their choice of venues.

‘The few that could not book their preferred choice, due to limited places, were offered alternatives.

‘There are still many excellent events available to enjoy and I am sure there is something for everyone out there.

‘Most events do not need booking, so you can just turn up on the day.’

The full list of events is available from the Tourist Information Centre.

For more information people can call 023 9252 2944.