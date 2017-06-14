Heroism of firefighters is praised

THE chairman of the Hampshire Fire Brigades Union praised the work of emergency services who tackled the Grenfell Tower fire.

Nigel McCullen commended the work of those who battled the huge blaze at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block yesterday.

Speaking to The News, Mr McCullen said: ‘I have massive respect for my firefighting colleagues in London.

‘To be faced with what they were and enter that building not knowing whether it could collapse or not showed tremendous courage.

‘That goes for all the emergency services.’