HMS Collingwood employee hits new heights in a charity abseil at Spinnaker Tower

A MEMBER of staff from HMS Collingwood’s Future Training Unit completed an abseil down one of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmarks for charity.

Sue Haigh stepped off from the top of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower and abseiled 100 feet for the Army Benevolent Fund.

She said: ‘As I stepped over the side of the platform, I thought “this is going to be fun” but the safety guy called me back. I was going too fast and he hadn’t tightened the safety harness.’ Sue was trained in abseiling during her time in the Army, had also undertaken cliff abseiling before.

She added: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed it and as soon as I’d finished I wanted to go back up and do it all again.’

After her achievement Sue raised more than £200 for the Army Benevolent Fund which is a charity that supports soldiers, veterans and their families.

Last year, the ABF helped more than 75,000 people across 59 countries including their oldest beneficiary at 105 and their youngest at just nine months. Her next fund-raising event will be a Fun Run in October to raise money for local charities Naomi House and Jacks Place.