HMS Daring sailor is killed in car crash in Malta

A SAILOR on HMS Daring has been killed in a car accident in Malta, during a stop-off while the ship makes her way to a deployment in the Middle East.

The Royal Navy has confirmed that Leading Engineering Technician Simon Allen, 30, died in the accident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman said: ‘LET Allen’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.

‘Police in Malta are investigating the incident. It would be inappropriate for us to discuss any further at this time.’

It is believed that LET Allen, of Manchester, was hit by a car in Msida, a harbour town west of the capital of Valletta.

It has been reported that paramedics were scrambled at about 1am and Mr Allen was taken to hospital where he later died.

Maltese police are now investigating the incident.

A statement by Maltese police said: ‘A 30-year-old English man has unfortunately lost his life early this morning at 1am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, in Msida.

‘Preliminary police investigations found that the man was a Peugeot 508 driven by a 42-year-old residing in Bormla.

‘The vehicle was being driven in the direction from Msida to Santa Venera.

‘The man was assisted on site by a medical team and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified dead shortly after.

‘Duty magistrates were informed about the case and appointed an inquiry. District police are investigating the case.’

HMS Daring left Portsmouth on Friday, September 2 to start nine months in the Gulf.

She will be providing air defence for American aircraft carriers as they launch bombing runs on Islamic State terrorist targets in Iraq and Syria.