HMS Sultan sailor dies after falling from wall

TRIBUTES have been paid to a sailor who died whilst on a night out in north east Scotland.

Ruairidh MacKay fell off a six-foot wall during a night out in Banff, Aberdeenshire earlier this month.

The 18-year-old, who was based at HMS Sultan in Gosport, had recently completed the second phase of his training and was just weeks away from his first deployment.

Ruairidh was seriously injured when he fell off a wall at 3.30 am on September 4. He spent several days in a coma before he died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Monday.

His twin sister, Megan, paid a heart-warming tribute to her brother online.

She said: ‘Our universe grants every soul a twin – a reflection of themselves – the kindred spirit.

‘And no matter where they are or how far away they are from each other, even if they are in different dimensions, they will always find one another.

‘Rest in Peace Ruairidh, I will be with you again one day my special twin.’

His friend and work colleague, Emily Sennett, also had kind words for the teenager.

She said: ‘Your craziness and laughter will be remembered forever, Raising a drink to you.

‘Tomorrow is never promised, live every day like it’s your last.’