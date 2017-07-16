Homes evacuated as Hayling Island shed blaze spreads to house

A MAN has been treated by paramedics after a shed fire spread to a roof of a neighbouring home.

Firefighters were called to Fernhurst Close on Hayling Island at 8.30am this morning.

Fire at Fernhurst Close, Hayling Island, on Sunday, July 16. Picture: HFRS

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘It was reported as fire domestic.

‘We had four pumps attend, two from Hayling Island Fire Station and two from Havant Fire Station.

‘The fire was in the shed but it spread to the roof space of a neighbour’s property.

‘The stop came in at 10.09am.

‘There were six breathing apparatus used, two hose reels, two jets, and one male was treated at the scene and handed over to the South Central Ambulance Service.

‘We’ve still got two of the pumps at the scene because some of the roof tiles on the house had to be removed so they need to make the area safe, and the roof weatherproof, in case it rains later on.’