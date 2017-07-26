Horticultural show is a hit with youngsters and gardeners alike

Have your say

YOUNG gardeners presented imaginative displays of flowers and vegetables at an annual garden show.

Pupils from Barncroft and St Alban’s C of E primary schools, along with children from the Federation of Trosnant Schools, attended the Havant and District Horticultural Society Show.

The event took place at St Faith’s Church Parish Hall. Havant Camera Club’s display of nature photographs drew praise, as did the Leigh Park Scouts who ran a tombola stall.

Ray Cobbett from Havant Friends of the Earth staged a display at the show, which focused on the group’s bee campaign.

He said: ‘It was hard work keeping up with questions about what people could do to help our bee population.’

Brian Kidd, The News’ gardening writer and horticultural society president, presented awards.