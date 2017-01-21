Hospice gets thousands of pounds from Hampshire Freemasons

A HOSPICE which cares for children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses has received a donation of more than £7,000.

Naomi House and Jackspace, which supports families across Hampshire, was given the money by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight provincial grand stewards lodge of the Freemasons.

It raised £7,500 and presented the cheque earlier this week.

Paul Morgan, head of fundraising for Naomi House and Jacksplace, said: ‘The support we receive from masonic lodges locally is hugely important to our charity.

‘We are indebted to them for the support they have shown to children, young people and families.

‘As an illustration, £7,500 could fund ongoing counselling and bereavement support for two families who have lost a child at our hospices.’

The provincial grand master, Mike Wilks, added: ‘The work of this charity is dear to the hearts of all Freemasons. We have been supporting the charity since it was started 22 years ago.’